B. Riley Securities Maintains Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (NASDAQ:SPWH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $13.43. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 86.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings is $1,547MM, an increase of 10.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.30.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fmr holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWH by 99.88% over the last quarter.

TIAA SEPARATE ACCOUNT VA 1 - Stock Index Account Teachers Personal Annuity Individual Deferred Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWH is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.30% to 40,587K shares. The put/call ratio of SPWH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

Sportsman`s Warehouse Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. The company provides outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

See all Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.