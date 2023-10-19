B. Riley Securities Maintains Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.02% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Six Flags Entertainment is 28.39. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.02% from its latest reported closing price of 20.57.

The projected annual revenue for Six Flags Entertainment is 1,463MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Six Flags Entertainment. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIX is 0.30%, a decrease of 1.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 92,600K shares. The put/call ratio of SIX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H Partners Management holds 11,400K shares representing 13.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,191K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,398K shares, representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Thunderbird Partners Llp holds 4,020K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,336K shares, representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 2,799K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,499K shares, representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,651K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,594K shares, representing a decrease of 35.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIX by 32.40% over the last quarter.

Six Flags Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions.

