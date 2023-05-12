B. Riley Securities Maintains Service Properties Trust (SVC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.96% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Service Properties Trust is 11.98. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.96% from its latest reported closing price of 8.10.

The projected annual revenue for Service Properties Trust is 1,869MM, a decrease of 1.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.73.

Service Properties Trust Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $8.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.64%, the lowest has been 0.27%, and the highest has been 47.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.45 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 9.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 19.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Service Properties Trust. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVC is 0.14%, an increase of 77.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 147,347K shares. The put/call ratio of SVC is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,347K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 29.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,368K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,487K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 0.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,051K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,802K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 36.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,263K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 32.06% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,993K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,837K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVC by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Service Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada. SVC's properties are operated by third parties pursuant to management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

