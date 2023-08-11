B. Riley Securities Maintains Saul Centers (BFS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Saul Centers is 38.76. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of 37.65.

Saul Centers Declares $0.59 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $37.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.20%, the lowest has been 3.51%, and the highest has been 8.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.21 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saul Centers. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFS is 0.05%, a decrease of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 12,082K shares. The put/call ratio of BFS is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,114K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 10.49% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,327K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,294K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 51.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 935K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 631K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFS by 7.86% over the last quarter.

Saul Centers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

