B. Riley Securities Maintains Rocky Brands (RCKY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocky Brands is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.59% from its latest reported closing price of 16.56.

The projected annual revenue for Rocky Brands is 601MM, an increase of 21.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

Rocky Brands Declares $0.16 Dividend

On August 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $16.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.02%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 4.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Brands. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKY is 0.06%, a decrease of 17.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 6,783K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 495K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 20.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 28.23% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 260K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares, representing an increase of 40.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 51.94% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 258K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 223K shares, representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 2.30% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 246K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 31.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 223K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rocky Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.

