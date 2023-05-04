B. Riley Securities Maintains Rocky Brands (RCKY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocky Brands is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.35% from its latest reported closing price of 20.99.

The projected annual revenue for Rocky Brands is 601MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

Rocky Brands Declares $0.16 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $20.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.95%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 0.89%, and the highest has been 3.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocky Brands. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKY is 0.09%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.27% to 6,451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 595K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 7.64% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 243K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 15.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 226K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares, representing a decrease of 34.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 19.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 216K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Hawkeye Capital Management holds 210K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing a decrease of 66.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKY by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Rocky Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky®, Georgia Boot®, Durango®, Lehigh®, and the licensed brand Michelin®.

