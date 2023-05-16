B. Riley Securities Maintains RMR Group Inc (The) - (RMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of RMR Group Inc (The) - (NASDAQ:RMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.11% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for RMR Group Inc (The) - is 36.72. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 71.11% from its latest reported closing price of 21.46.

The projected annual revenue for RMR Group Inc (The) - is 902MM, an increase of 345.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.18.

RMR Group Inc (The) - Declares $0.40 Dividend

On April 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $21.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 7.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in RMR Group Inc (The) -. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMR is 0.07%, an increase of 5.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 14,932K shares. The put/call ratio of RMR is 3.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 972K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 822K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 6.67% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 690K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 529K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 53.20% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 467K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 6.29% over the last quarter.

RMR Group Inc Background Information

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is buttressed by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986.

