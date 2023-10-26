B. Riley Securities Maintains Ribbon Communications Inc - (RBBN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Ribbon Communications Inc - (NASDAQ:RBBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.11% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ribbon Communications Inc - is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 222.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1.90.

The projected annual revenue for Ribbon Communications Inc - is 874MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ribbon Communications Inc -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBBN is 0.06%, a decrease of 32.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.37% to 135,973K shares. The put/call ratio of RBBN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 51,596K shares representing 30.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 17,514K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,653K shares, representing an increase of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 7,018K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 26.24% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 5,879K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,868K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ribbon Communications Background Information



Ribbon Communications delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. The Company engages deeply with its customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. The Company's innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G.

