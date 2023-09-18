B. Riley Securities Maintains RF Industries (RFIL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.76% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for RF Industries is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 111.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.89.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RF Industries is 93MM, an increase of 17.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in RF Industries. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFIL is 0.05%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 3,356K shares. The put/call ratio of RFIL is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,018K shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 515K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFIL by 0.91% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 421K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFIL by 7.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 90K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RF Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York; Vista, California; Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.