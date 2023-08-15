B. Riley Securities Maintains Rekor Systems (REKR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.10% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rekor Systems is 3.44. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.94. The average price target represents an increase of 26.10% from its latest reported closing price of 2.73.

The projected annual revenue for Rekor Systems is 38MM, an increase of 40.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rekor Systems. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REKR is 0.09%, a decrease of 34.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.68% to 27,835K shares. The put/call ratio of REKR is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arctis Global holds 8,008K shares representing 11.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,090K shares, representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 290.66% over the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 3,162K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,265K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 2,150K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing an increase of 63.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REKR by 176.50% over the last quarter.

D. Scott Neal holds 1,611K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rekor Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rekor provides real-time, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions. Rekor bridges commercial and government sectors with actionable, real-time vehicle recognition data to enable informed decisions faster and with greater outcomes. Rekor is transforming industries like Public Safety, Customer Experience, and Smart Cities in approximately 80 countries across the globe with smarter, quicker, cost-competitive vehicle recognition solutions for security, revenue discovery and recovery, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, logistics, and traffic management. The Company uses the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into AI-driven decisions by its clients. Its machine learning software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices used to help protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and enhance operations and logistics, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. Rekor makes what was once considered impossible, possible.

Additional reading:

