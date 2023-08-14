B. Riley Securities Maintains RCM Technologies (RCMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RCM Technologies is 23.97. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.36% from its latest reported closing price of 18.97.

The projected annual revenue for RCM Technologies is 289MM, an increase of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCM Technologies. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCMT is 0.03%, a decrease of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.83% to 2,709K shares. The put/call ratio of RCMT is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 598K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 58.74% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 232K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 33.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 128K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 130.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 62.55% over the last quarter.

Kerrisdale Advisers holds 102K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 16.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 24.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 96K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCMT by 59.88% over the last quarter.

RCM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia.

