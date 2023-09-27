B. Riley Securities Maintains Ramaco Resources Inc - (METC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Ramaco Resources Inc - (NASDAQ:METC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.16% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources Inc - is 9.24. The forecasts range from a low of 4.34 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.16% from its latest reported closing price of 10.64.

The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources Inc - is 620MM, an increase of 7.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.82.

Ramaco Resources Inc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $10.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.52%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 23.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.73 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources Inc -. This is a decrease of 160 owner(s) or 68.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.02%, a decrease of 96.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.43% to 724K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 1.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Comerica Bank holds 315K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 49.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 100.00% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 275K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 18.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 1.72% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 220K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 198K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 12.90% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 127K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in METC by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Ramaco Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginiaand southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

