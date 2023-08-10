B. Riley Securities Maintains Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium is 118.32. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 149.09% from its latest reported closing price of 47.50.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Lithium is 129MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.12%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.65% to 10,949K shares. The put/call ratio of PLL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,281K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares, representing an increase of 16.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 39.93% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 554K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing a decrease of 18.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 22.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 29.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 483K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares, representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 83.15% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 417K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Piedmont Lithium Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is engaged in building a multi-asset, integrated lithium business which provides lithium hydroxide, a critical material, to the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing supply chains in the United States to support the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.

Additional reading:

