B. Riley Securities Maintains Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.70% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Piedmont Lithium is 117.68. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 113.70% from its latest reported closing price of 55.07.

The projected annual revenue for Piedmont Lithium is 129MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Piedmont Lithium. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.19%, an increase of 79.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 9,881K shares. The put/call ratio of PLL is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,073K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 34.60% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 644K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 35.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 513K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 25.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 400K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 345K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing a decrease of 43.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Background Information

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is engaged in building a multi-asset, integrated lithium business which provides lithium hydroxide, a critical material, to the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing supply chains in the United States to support the creation of a clean energy economy in North America.

