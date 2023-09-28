B. Riley Securities Maintains Peabody Energy (BTU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of 24.55.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is 4,940MM, a decrease of 11.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60.

Peabody Energy Declares $0.08 Dividend

On July 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 10, 2023 received the payment on August 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $24.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 1.00 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTU is 0.19%, a decrease of 34.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 120,399K shares. The put/call ratio of BTU is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 21,110K shares representing 15.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,359K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,875K shares, representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 131.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,819K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 21.11% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,705K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,735K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 4.46% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 3,412K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 20.16% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

