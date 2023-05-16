B. Riley Securities Maintains One Liberty Properties (OLP) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for One Liberty Properties is 24.82. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.22% from its latest reported closing price of 19.98.

The projected annual revenue for One Liberty Properties is 87MM, a decrease of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

One Liberty Properties Declares $0.45 Dividend

On March 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 27, 2023 received the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $19.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.46%, the lowest has been 5.09%, and the highest has been 15.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Liberty Properties. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLP is 0.07%, an increase of 20.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 9,094K shares. The put/call ratio of OLP is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 685K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 534K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 523K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 365K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLP by 0.02% over the last quarter.

One Liberty Properties Background Information

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

