B. Riley Securities Maintains ODP Corporation (ODP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ODP Corporation is 57.12. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of 51.00.

The projected annual revenue for ODP Corporation is 8,421MM, an increase of 1.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in ODP Corporation. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODP is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.03% to 44,740K shares. The put/call ratio of ODP is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HG Vora Capital Management holds 3,000K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 66.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 57.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,940K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,911K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 1,632K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 23.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODP by 4.38% over the last quarter.

ODP Corporation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ODP Corporation is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot®, OfficeMax®, CompuCom® and Grand&Toy®, as well as others, the Company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.

