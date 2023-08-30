B. Riley Securities Maintains Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.76% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tankers is 4.79. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 20.76% from its latest reported closing price of 3.97.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tankers is 297MM, a decrease of 33.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tankers. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAT is 0.05%, an increase of 5.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 104,601K shares. The put/call ratio of NAT is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,526K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,311K shares, representing an increase of 29.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 326.86% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,363K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,411K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 56.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,605K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,454K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,972K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 13.05% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,846K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Background Information



Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers.

