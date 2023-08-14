B. Riley Securities Maintains New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.08% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Mortgage Trust is 13.31. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.08% from its latest reported closing price of 9.05.

The projected annual revenue for New York Mortgage Trust is 103MM, an increase of 109.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

New York Mortgage Trust Declares $0.30 Dividend

On June 6, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 received the payment on July 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $9.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.39%, the lowest has been 6.99%, and the highest has been 42.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.37 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Mortgage Trust. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYMT is 0.10%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.66% to 71,155K shares. The put/call ratio of NYMT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 11,872K shares representing 13.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,637K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 3.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,973K shares representing 7.64% ownership of the company.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,710K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 2.88% over the last quarter.

SLYV - SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,487K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,122K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 9.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,821K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,944K shares, representing a decrease of 288.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYMT by 7.41% over the last quarter.

New York Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

