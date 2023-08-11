B. Riley Securities Maintains Monroe Capital (MRCC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.94% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monroe Capital is 9.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.33 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 19.94% from its latest reported closing price of 8.15.

The projected annual revenue for Monroe Capital is 64MM, a decrease of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

Monroe Capital Declares $0.25 Dividend

On June 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $8.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.89%, the lowest has been 8.73%, and the highest has been 28.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.26 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monroe Capital. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCC is 0.03%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.49% to 4,125K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCC is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 882K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 84.55% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 429K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 269K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 215K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares, representing an increase of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe's middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

