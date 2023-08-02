B. Riley Securities Maintains Medallion Financial (MFIN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.03% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medallion Financial is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.03% from its latest reported closing price of 9.90.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Medallion Financial is 177MM, a decrease of 22.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medallion Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIN is 0.09%, an increase of 114.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 5,254K shares. The put/call ratio of MFIN is 5.42, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Tieton Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 5.56% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Stifel Financial holds 270K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 13.44% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Bridgeway Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Medallion Financial Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.
Additional reading:
- MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. REPORTS 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
- U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Office of Investment & Innovation 409 Third Street, S.W. – Suite 6300 Washington, DC 20416
- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1
- MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Dated as of Providing for the Issuance Debt Securities
- Amendment No. 3 to First Amended and Restated Employment Agreement, dated April 27, 2023, by and between Medallion Financial Corp. and Andrew Murstein. Filed herewith.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.