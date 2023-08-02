News & Insights

B. Riley Securities Maintains Medallion Financial (MFIN) Buy Recommendation

August 02, 2023 — 10:47 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.03% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medallion Financial is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.03% from its latest reported closing price of 9.90.

The projected annual revenue for Medallion Financial is 177MM, a decrease of 22.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medallion Financial. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIN is 0.09%, an increase of 114.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 5,254K shares. MFIN / Medallion Financial Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MFIN is 5.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFIN / Medallion Financial Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

Tieton Capital Management holds 854K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 5.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 270K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares, representing a decrease of 18.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 13.44% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medallion Financial Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

