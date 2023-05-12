B. Riley Securities Maintains MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.41% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 38.35. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.41% from its latest reported closing price of 27.51.

The projected annual revenue for MasterCraft Boat Holdings is 620MM, a decrease of 18.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasterCraft Boat Holdings. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 12.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCFT is 0.21%, an increase of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 18,545K shares. The put/call ratio of MCFT is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,809K shares representing 10.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,238K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,104K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 16.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,043K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 18.62% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 569K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing a decrease of 16.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 14.45% over the last quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

