B. Riley Securities Maintains Marcus Corporation (MCS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.09% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marcus Corporation is $21.42. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 21.09% from its latest reported closing price of $17.69.

The projected annual revenue for Marcus Corporation is $773MM, an increase of 20.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 171K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Small Cap Index Fund Class II holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 529K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCS by 6.48% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marcus Corporation. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCS is 0.14%, a decrease of 27.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.98% to 30,903K shares. The put/call ratio of MCS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Marcus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. In addition to its lodging division, its theatre division, Marcus Theatres ®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands.

