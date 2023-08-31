B. Riley Securities Maintains Malibu Boats Inc - (MBUU) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Malibu Boats Inc - (NASDAQ:MBUU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.20% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Malibu Boats Inc - is 62.51. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 24.20% from its latest reported closing price of 50.33.

The projected annual revenue for Malibu Boats Inc - is 1,342MM, a decrease of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Malibu Boats Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBUU is 0.14%, a decrease of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 24,744K shares. The put/call ratio of MBUU is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,649K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 36.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 55.70% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,649K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 36.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 53.02% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,466K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 7.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,455K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,446K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 0.05% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 1,065K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBUU by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Malibu Boats Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20' - 40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fisherman and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

