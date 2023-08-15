B. Riley Securities Maintains L.B. Foster Co. - (FSTR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of L.B. Foster Co. - (NASDAQ:FSTR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.06% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for L.B. Foster Co. - is 14.79. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.06% from its latest reported closing price of 17.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for L.B. Foster Co. - is 562MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in L.B. Foster Co. -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSTR is 0.27%, an increase of 59.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.30% to 8,681K shares. The put/call ratio of FSTR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

22nw holds 1,313K shares representing 11.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 22.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTR by 62.23% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 873K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTR by 28.12% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 714K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSTR by 15.00% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 525K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 421K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

L.B. Foster Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Its innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of its customer's challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.