B. Riley Securities Maintains Iteris (ITI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.84% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iteris is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 23.84% from its latest reported closing price of 4.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Iteris is 169MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iteris. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 26.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITI is 0.18%, a decrease of 50.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.66% to 21,078K shares. The put/call ratio of ITI is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Samjo Capital holds 3,295K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 3,256K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,396K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 29.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,629K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 53.37% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,532K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing a decrease of 17.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITI by 31.92% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 596K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Iteris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management - the foundation for a new era of mobility. Iteris applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Its end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.