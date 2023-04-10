B. Riley Securities Maintains Imax (IMAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.13% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imax is $22.21. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $19.81.

The projected annual revenue for Imax is $360MM, an increase of 19.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw & holds 106K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 376.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 82.17% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 97K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 51.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 96.19% over the last quarter.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 16.43% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 18K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 7.37% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imax. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.13%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 51,972K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Imax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that takes people beyond the edge of seat to a world they've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

