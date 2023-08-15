B. Riley Securities Maintains Hyperfine Inc - (HYPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Hyperfine Inc - (NASDAQ:HYPR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyperfine Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYPR is 0.08%, an increase of 12.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 13,476K shares. The put/call ratio of HYPR is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HealthCor Management holds 3,881K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPR by 972.71% over the last quarter.

Fosun International holds 1,742K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,504K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 899K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 661K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing an increase of 14.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYPR by 88.98% over the last quarter.

Hyperfine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by a tablet. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments (ED), operating rooms (OR) outside the sterile field, and intensive care units (ICU), among others.

Additional reading:

