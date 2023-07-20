B. Riley Securities Maintains Harrow Health (HROW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.92% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harrow Health is 37.88. The forecasts range from a low of 32.72 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 75.92% from its latest reported closing price of 21.53.

The projected annual revenue for Harrow Health is 113MM, an increase of 21.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harrow Health. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 21.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HROW is 0.41%, a decrease of 39.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.63% to 22,211K shares. The put/call ratio of HROW is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 3,775K shares representing 12.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,453K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

Private Capital Management holds 1,166K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares, representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 37.48% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,073K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 51.86% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 963K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Harrow Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harrow Health, Inc. owns a portfolio of ophthalmic pharmaceutical businesses, including ImprimisRx, the nation's leading ophthalmology outsourcing facility and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, and Melt Pharmaceuticals. The Company also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface and Melt. Supported by dedicated employees, Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting healthcare businesses that put patients first.

