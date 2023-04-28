B. Riley Securities Maintains H &E Equipment Services (HEES) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of H &E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for H &E Equipment Services is 68.68. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 88.22% from its latest reported closing price of 36.49.

The projected annual revenue for H &E Equipment Services is 1,465MM, an increase of 13.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

H &E Equipment Services Declares $0.28 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $36.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.80%, the lowest has been 1.98%, and the highest has been 9.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in H &E Equipment Services. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEES is 0.22%, an increase of 25.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 36,226K shares. The put/call ratio of HEES is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,561K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 58.26% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,626K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,535K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing an increase of 20.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 93.01% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,421K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 58.85% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,127K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEES by 59.52% over the last quarter.

H&E Equipment Services Background Information

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 97 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment, and rents, sells, and provides parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment; and material handling equipment. By providing equipment rental, sales, on site parts, repair services, and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal, and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rentals, parts sales, and services operations.

