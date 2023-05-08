B. Riley Securities Maintains Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Global Medical REIT is 11.37. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 26.85% from its latest reported closing price of 8.96.

The projected annual revenue for Global Medical REIT is 147MM, an increase of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Global Medical REIT. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMRE is 0.12%, an increase of 22.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.34% to 44,549K shares. The put/call ratio of GMRE is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,772K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 10.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,827K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 1,734K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,392K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,336K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMRE by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Global Medical REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

