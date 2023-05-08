B. Riley Securities Maintains Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gladstone Commercial is 17.60. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 51.81% from its latest reported closing price of 11.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Gladstone Commercial is 166MM, an increase of 10.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

Gladstone Commercial Declares $0.10 Dividend

On April 11, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 received the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $11.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.35%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.71%, the lowest has been 5.88%, and the highest has been 15.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 5.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gladstone Commercial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOD is 0.07%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.00% to 18,742K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOD is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,760K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,666K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,045K shares, representing a decrease of 22.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,183K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 12.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 855K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares, representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 829K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOD by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Gladstone Commercial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 122 properties located in 28 states, totaling approximately 14.9 million square feet.

See all Gladstone Commercial regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.