B. Riley Securities Maintains Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Franklin Street Properties (AMEX:FSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin Street Properties is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin Street Properties is 153MM, a decrease of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

Franklin Street Properties Declares $0.01 Dividend

On April 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 21, 2023 received the payment on May 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $1.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.32%, the lowest has been 1.06%, and the highest has been 9.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin Street Properties. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 11.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSP is 0.05%, a decrease of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.94% to 93,523K shares. The put/call ratio of FSP is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,292K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 47.63% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 6,915K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,901K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,757K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 3.56% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,920K shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,493K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSP by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 5,044K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.