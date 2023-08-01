B. Riley Securities Maintains Cumulus Media Inc. - (CMLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Cumulus Media Inc. - (NASDAQ:CMLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.07% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cumulus Media Inc. - is 8.50. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.07% from its latest reported closing price of 6.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cumulus Media Inc. - is 951MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cumulus Media Inc. -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMLS is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.35% to 13,051K shares. The put/call ratio of CMLS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Zazove Associates holds 1,316K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMLS by 63,366.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 779K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EATON VANCE FLOATING RATE PORTFOLIO holds 645K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 562K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 532K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cumulus Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 416 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.