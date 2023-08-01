B. Riley Securities Maintains Cumulus Media Inc. - (CMLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Cumulus Media Inc. - (NASDAQ:CMLS) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.07% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cumulus Media Inc. - is 8.50. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.07% from its latest reported closing price of 6.34.
The projected annual revenue for Cumulus Media Inc. - is 951MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.39.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cumulus Media Inc. -. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMLS is 0.02%, a decrease of 51.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.35% to 13,051K shares. The put/call ratio of CMLS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Zazove Associates holds 1,316K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMLS by 63,366.79% over the last quarter.
Capital World Investors holds 779K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
EATON VANCE FLOATING RATE PORTFOLIO holds 645K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 562K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Oak Hill Advisors holds 532K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cumulus Media Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
CUMULUS MEDIA is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 416 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees.
Additional reading:
- Press release, dated July 28, 2023
- Press Release issued by the Company on June 14, 2023
- Second Amendment to the Credit Agreement, dated as of June 9, 2023, entered into by and among Cumulus Media Intermediate Inc., Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc. (“Holdings”), each of the restricted subsidiaries of Holdings signatory thereto, and Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent.
- Press Release issued by the Company on June 12, 2023
- Offer to Purchase, dated May 12, 2023
