B. Riley Securities Maintains Crocs (CROX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is 156.77. The forecasts range from a low of 119.18 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.11% from its latest reported closing price of 124.32.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is 3,993MM, an increase of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.32%, an increase of 17.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.07% to 63,471K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,027K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 91.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,907K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 45.89% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,875K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,674K shares, representing a decrease of 42.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,779K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 48.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,715K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 58.89% over the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

