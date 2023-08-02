B. Riley Securities Maintains Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is 21.23. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.28% from its latest reported closing price of 17.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland-Cliffs is 19,434MM, a decrease of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.25%, a decrease of 15.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 357,110K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,949K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,667K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 6.95% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,897K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,913K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 8.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,473K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,276K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 10.82% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,450K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,303K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 8,155K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,502K shares, representing a decrease of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.