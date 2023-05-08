B. Riley Securities Maintains Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cinemark Holdings is 16.92. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.85% from its latest reported closing price of 16.14.

The projected annual revenue for Cinemark Holdings is 2,855MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cinemark Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNK is 0.12%, a decrease of 5.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 132,783K shares. The put/call ratio of CNK is 2.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,145K shares representing 10.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,533K shares, representing an increase of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 23.27% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 8,791K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,856K shares, representing an increase of 33.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 3.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,943K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,848K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 34.16% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,174K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 8.14% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,765K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNK by 14,665.85% over the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark's circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres (331 U.S., 200 South and Central America) with 5,958 screens (4,507 U.S., 1,451 South and Central America) in 42 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor-launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD - the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience.

