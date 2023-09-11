B. Riley Securities Maintains Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - (CSSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - (NASDAQ:CSSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,086.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - is 4.34. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1,086.70% from its latest reported closing price of 0.37.

The projected annual revenue for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc - is 514MM, an increase of 36.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc -. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSSE is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.49% to 8,647K shares. The put/call ratio of CSSE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,747K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 42.08% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,371K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 34.02% over the last quarter.

HPS Investment Partners holds 1,012K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 667K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares, representing an increase of 22.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 26.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 537K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 49.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

