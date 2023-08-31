B. Riley Securities Maintains Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.75% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 42.75% from its latest reported closing price of 3.93.

The projected annual revenue for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is 25MM, an increase of 59.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Declares $0.15 Dividend

On June 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 received the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $3.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.30%, the lowest has been 9.98%, and the highest has been 39.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.88. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMI is 0.02%, a decrease of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.09% to 3,821K shares. The put/call ratio of CHMI is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 638K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 620K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 695K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 364K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 9.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 233K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 4.27% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 218K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 25.52% over the last quarter.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States.

