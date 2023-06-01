B. Riley Securities Maintains Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is 7.52. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $8.14. The average price target represents an increase of 53.21% from its latest reported closing price of 4.91.

The projected annual revenue for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is 25MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Declares $0.27 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 received the payment on April 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $4.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 22.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.58%, the lowest has been 9.98%, and the highest has been 39.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.04 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHMI is 0.03%, an increase of 9.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.59% to 4,069K shares. The put/call ratio of CHMI is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 695K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 7.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 638K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 334K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares, representing an increase of 16.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 7.53% over the last quarter.

CI Private Wealth holds 234K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 47.31% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 209K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHMI by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States.

