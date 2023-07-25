B. Riley Securities Maintains Century Aluminum (CENX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.93% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Century Aluminum is 11.22. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.93% from its latest reported closing price of 8.91.

The projected annual revenue for Century Aluminum is 2,259MM, a decrease of 12.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 393 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.07%, a decrease of 49.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 57,001K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 4,498K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 7.71% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,705K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,814K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,387K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,197K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares, representing an increase of 20.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,662K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 99.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 11,019.65% over the last quarter.

Century Aluminum Background Information

Century Aluminum Background Information

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

