B. Riley Securities Maintains Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 214.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Byrna Technologies is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 9.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 214.04% from its latest reported closing price of 4.06.

The projected annual revenue for Byrna Technologies is 59MM, an increase of 21.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Byrna Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYRN is 0.08%, a decrease of 30.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 6,845K shares. The put/call ratio of BYRN is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,373K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,502K shares, representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 15.77% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 753K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 773K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 28.86% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 673K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 548K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 521K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYRN by 1.30% over the last quarter.

Byrna Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Byrna is a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative non-lethal personal security solutions. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® HD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a non-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets.

