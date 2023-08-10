B. Riley Securities Maintains AZEK Company Inc - (AZEK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of AZEK Company Inc - (NYSE:AZEK) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.16% Downside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for AZEK Company Inc - is 32.85. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.16% from its latest reported closing price of 33.24.
The projected annual revenue for AZEK Company Inc - is 1,268MM, a decrease of 1.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in AZEK Company Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZEK is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 204,837K shares. The put/call ratio of AZEK is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Ares Management holds 14,326K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,096K shares, representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 1.51% over the last quarter.
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 14,326K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,096K shares, representing a decrease of 33.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 11.85% over the last quarter.
Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,647K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,713K shares, representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 31.18% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,386K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,649K shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 15.72% over the last quarter.
Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,228K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,065K shares, representing an increase of 23.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZEK by 78.89% over the last quarter.
AZEK Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
The AZEK® Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.
