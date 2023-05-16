B. Riley Securities Maintains Augmedix (AUGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Augmedix (OTC:AUGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Augmedix is 6.38. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 89.17% from its latest reported closing price of 3.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Augmedix is 41MM, an increase of 21.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 14,380K shares representing 35.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samjo Capital holds 1,790K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,637K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 96,949.80% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 1,617K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 77.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Cowen Prime Advisors holds 1,438K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 48.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 363,575.31% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.