B. Riley Securities Maintains Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX:AREN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 253.98% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arena Group Holdings Inc is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 253.98% from its latest reported closing price of 3.89.

The projected annual revenue for Arena Group Holdings Inc is 263MM, an increase of 17.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arena Group Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 3.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AREN is 0.28%, a decrease of 34.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.14% to 14,955K shares. The put/call ratio of AREN is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Financial holds 4,593K shares representing 21.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

B. Riley Fbr holds 4,593K shares representing 21.08% ownership of the company.

272 Capital holds 1,573K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 29.25% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 989K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 50.00% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 405K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 23.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AREN by 1.32% over the last quarter.

