B. Riley Securities Maintains Arch Resources Inc - (ARCH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Arch Resources Inc - (NYSE:ARCH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.09% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arch Resources Inc - is 187.85. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 55.09% from its latest reported closing price of 121.12.

The projected annual revenue for Arch Resources Inc - is 3,191MM, a decrease of 13.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 38.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arch Resources Inc -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCH is 0.43%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.17% to 17,804K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCH is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 1,085K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 606K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Lsp Investment Advisors holds 599K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing a decrease of 10.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Luminus Management holds 558K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 48.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 67.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 548K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 553K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCH by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Arch Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. Arch Resources operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

