B. Riley Securities Maintains American Strategic Investment Co - (NYC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of American Strategic Investment Co - (NYSE:NYC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Strategic Investment Co - is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.78% from its latest reported closing price of 6.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Strategic Investment Co -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYC is 0.00%, a decrease of 46.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.69% to 120K shares. The put/call ratio of NYC is 13.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYC by 29.39% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 6K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYC by 86.91% over the last quarter.

New York City REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.