B. Riley Securities Maintains American Homes 4 Rent - (AMH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of American Homes 4 Rent - (NYSE:AMH) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.85% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent - is 38.01. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1.85% from its latest reported closing price of 37.32.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent - is 1,648MM, an increase of 5.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.
American Homes 4 Rent - Declares $0.22 Dividend
On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.
At the current share price of $37.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.36%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.25%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 2.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations above the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 832 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent -. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.53%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.15% to 376,565K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Principal Financial Group holds 16,955K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,021K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 44.02% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,387K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,042K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 1.50% over the last quarter.
VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,905K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,908K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 7.46% over the last quarter.
National Asset Management holds 10,855K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Cohen & Steers holds 10,207K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,811K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 6.24% over the last quarter.
American Homes 4 Rent Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
American Homes 4 Rent is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. The Company is an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.
Additional reading:
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT
- AMH Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results Announces Second Joint Venture with Institutional Investors Advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management Raises Full Year 2023 Core FFO per Share and Unit Guidance
- Table of Contents
- SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM T-1 STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939 OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE
- [remainder of page intentionally left blank]
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.