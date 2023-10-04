B. Riley Securities Maintains AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (AMC) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - (NYSE:AMC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.89% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is 20.48. The forecasts range from a low of 4.46 to a high of $41.69. The average price target represents an increase of 160.89% from its latest reported closing price of 7.85.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - is 4,784MM, an increase of 12.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.25%, an increase of 62.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.85% to 154,364K shares. The put/call ratio of AMC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,213K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,026K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 18.02% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,404K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,548K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 17.33% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,280K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,515K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,372K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,165K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 18.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,240K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,193K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 15.67% over the last quarter.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.