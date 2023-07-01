News & Insights

B. Riley Securities Maintains Altus Power Inc - (AMPS) Buy Recommendation

July 01, 2023 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Altus Power Inc - (NYSE:AMPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.81% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altus Power Inc - is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 86.81% from its latest reported closing price of 5.46.

The projected annual revenue for Altus Power Inc - is 183MM, an increase of 64.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Power Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPS is 0.13%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.10% to 75,669K shares. AMPS / Altus Power Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AMPS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMPS / Altus Power Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Blackstone Group holds 20,775K shares representing 13.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,149K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 92.74% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,018K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 3,217K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altus Power Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii.

